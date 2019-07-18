Yale workers sue school over wellness program penalties

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A group of Yale employees has filed suit against the Ivy League university claiming weekly fines levied for not participating in a wellness program violates their civil rights.

The New Haven Register reports that the suit says employees in two Unite Here union locals are required by the university to participate in a health program or pay $25 a week, which comes to $1,300 a year.

The suit says the health program requires employees and their spouses to get a series of tests, vaccines and invasive examinations.

The employees allege the penalty amounts to coercion for low-income employees.

Attorneys for the employees argue the program violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act.

A Yale spokeswoman said the university doesn't comment on pending litigation.

