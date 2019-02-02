Xavier, Ochsner partner for new Master's degree program

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Xavier University of Louisiana has partnered with Ochsner Health System to launch a new degree program.

Xavier, in a news release this week, said it plans a new master's in physician assistant degree program that will include 16 months of clinical training within Ochsner's network.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the new degree follows the latest series of program expansions at Xavier as university President Reynold Verret outlines the school's plans to grow enrollment. Last year Xavier had a 20 percent increase in new freshmen, boosting its overall enrollment to its highest level in eight years.

Xavier, the nation's only Catholic, historically black university, and Ochsner are scheduled to hold a 10 a.m. event at Xavier's Qatar Pharmacy Pavilion on Feb. 8 to celebrate the university's program expansion.