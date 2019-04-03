Wyoming school to discipline student for bigoted flyers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming school district says it has identified at least one student believed to be responsible for racist and anti-gay flyers.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Laramie County School District 1 says it will discipline the McCormick Junior High student.

The district superintendent says he cannot provide further details due to the student's age.

He says a substitute teacher who was told via email she was no longer welcome at the school after reporting the flyers will likely be reinstated.

Students and teachers say flyers were taped to walls and passed out last week carrying messages including "it's great to be straight it's not OK to be gay," ''black lives only matter because if it weren't for them who would pick our cotton" and "Join the KKK."

___

