Wyoming district set to close 4 schools in Casper, Mills

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming school district will not reopen four schools in the fall as the district grapples with funding cuts and declining enrollment.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Natrona County School District is closing down Willard, University Park and Mountain View elementary schools and Frontier Middle School following the last day of the school year Thursday.

The school board voted for the closures last fall after the state's economic downturn led to education cuts by Legislature and a population decline.

District officials say Mountain View and Frontier schools were well below their student capacity, but University Park and Willard were nearly full. Officials say the latter two schools were inefficient and the larger facilities could absorb their students.

Officials say the schools' employees will continue to have jobs next school year.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com