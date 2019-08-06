Woman who stole from boosters club gets probation

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman authorities say stole more than $34,000 from the high school athletic boosters club whose finances she oversaw has been sentenced to a year of probation.

The Standard-Times of New Bedford reports that 52-year old Dulce Pacheco, of Somerset, admitted to sufficient facts for a guilty finding on the single charge of larceny.

She repaid the stolen funds to the Somerset Berkley Regional High School Athletic Boosters Club last month.

Her attorney wrote in a court memo that Pacheco used the money to pay her overdue mortgage in an attempt to save her family's home.

The attorney said people helped Pacheco repay the booster club because she's known for her generosity.

The club's president says Pacheco left students and coaches feeling frustrated, angry and sad.

