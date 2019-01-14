Wolf's first term: wins, losses and big budget fights

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is set be sworn in to a second term, giving the Democrat another four years after a first term sharing power with the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Wolf's first four years were term marked by both bitter fights and bipartisan agreements.

Perhaps most memorable were the protracted budget stalemates, including one lasting a state record of nine months.

But Wolf and lawmakers also cooperated to boost school funding, legalize medical marijuana, expand gambling and fight opioid addition.

Wolf won re-election with nearly 58 percent of the vote in November, backed by a unified Democratic Party and aided by a grassroots backlash to President Donald Trump.

Wolf's swearing-in is scheduled for Tuesday.