Wisconsin students help build 'Nature Passport' boxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Students in the Madison School District have built wooden boxes that will hold activity booklets and be placed in parks and nature centers.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the "Nature Passports" are a way to encourage visitors to explore parks and nature centers and record their observations. The booklets include scavenger hunts and journaling activities. This year's passports focus on adaptations and changes that happen during the seasons.

The box building project is a partnership between the nonprofit environmental learning network Nature Net and Jefferson Middle School.

The boxes were constructed during the spring semester and have been slowly installed at Nature Net sites. Students worked with Memorial High School teacher Miles Tokheim.

The boxes include a note with details about the partnership and which student completed the project.

