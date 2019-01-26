Wisconsin district to consider banning Confederate flag

TOMAH, Wis. (AP) — Some students and school officials in a western Wisconsin district are calling for a ban on displays of the Confederate flag.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that the Tomah Area School District's board plans to decide on the issue Feb. 4.

Tomah High School Principal Robert Joyce says a student wearing clothing with the Confederate flag has caused disruptions at the school.

The district's superintendent, Cindy Zahrte, says several non-white parents and the district's Local Indian Education Committee have expressed concerns about the Confederacy symbol issue. Zahrte says some individuals feel intimidated and threatened when the symbol is worn, and it's the district's job to create a safe learning environment.

High school seniors Josh Holness and Lucy Gordon recently addressed the school board, calling the flag a symbol of white supremacy and racism.

