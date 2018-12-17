Wisconsin college administrator named president of NY school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The University of Rochester has chosen University of Wisconsin-Madison provost Sarah Mangelsdorf as its new president.

The western New York university says Monday that Mangelsdorf will be its first woman president when she takes over this summer. She succeeds Richard Feldman, the interim president appointed after Joel Seligman resigned amid protests over the university's response to sexual misconduct allegations against a professor.

Mangelsdorf, who's from Pennsylvania, earned her doctorate in child psychology from the University of Minnesota. In a statement, she praised the University of Rochester's "distinguished record of innovation and influence."

Seligman stepped down in January amid protests over the university's handling of faculty-filed misconduct complaints against a former colleague. Two of the accusers were named among Time magazine's 2017 Persons of the Year for being "silence breakers."