Wind turbine fire disrupts electricity at UMPI

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Officials say a wind turbine fire disrupted electrical service to the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Officials said no one was hurt during the fire that was reported late Sunday. Power to the campus was restored by 1:30 a.m. Monday, and classes are being conducted as scheduled.

The company that oversees maintenance of the turbine is investigating the incident.

The University of Maine at Presque Isle wind turbine became operational in 2009. It's inspected every six months, and was due to be inspected this month.