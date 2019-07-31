Wichita State settles with pregnant professor over job offer

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State University has paid $50,000 to an Ohio professor who said she lost a job offer after she revealed she was pregnant.

Evangeline Heiliger sued the university in December after the school withdrew a job offer for an assistant professor of women's studies. She said the offer was rescinded after she told Center of Women's Studies director Chinyere Okafor that she was expecting a baby.

The Wichita Eagle reports Heiliger was a visiting professor at Oberlin College in Ohio when she applied for the Wichita State job in 2017. She says after she told Okafor about her pregnancy, then-department head Ron Matson notified her she had been removed from consideration.

Wichita State University counsel David Moses has said an administrative agency investigation found the university didn't violate any laws.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com