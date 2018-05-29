Whitmer's economic plan includes college scholarships

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer is proposing an economic plan that includes state scholarships to make the first two years of college debt-free.

The former legislative leader released her "Get it Done: Better Skills, Better Jobs for Michigan" proposal Tuesday. It includes a $15 minimum wage, paid family leave and repealing a law that lets unionized workers opt out of paying fees.

Whitmer wants to create an "opportunity scholarship" for high school graduates with a good GPA and attendance record. While using the scholarship for postsecondary education or skills training, they would have to do community service and meet other requirements.

She says the scholarships and a technical certificate program would cost under $100 million annually.

Whitmer also proposes creating a state department to focus on auto mobility and connectivity.