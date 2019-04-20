Whitmer nets GOP, business support for tuition-free programs

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is netting key support from the business community and some Republican lawmakers for her large-scale plans to provide debt-free tuition to high school graduates and older adults who want to learn new job skills.

The development is a boost for one of the Democrat's signature policy goals — increasing the number of working-age adults with a postsecondary degree or certificate to 60% by 2030, from 45% now.

Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rich Studley is pledging the group's "full, unequivocal" backing of her proposals, known as Michigan Reconnect and the Michigan Opportunity Scholarship. Small Business Association of Michigan President Brian Calley praises Whitmer's "visionary leadership."

Bills to create the programs were introduced in recent days after Whitmer announced them earlier this year.