While many places close for Thanksgiving, library stays open
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Many places are closed for Thanksgiving, but a public library in Vermont opened its doors to the community.
It’s the second year the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington opened on the holiday.
Library Director Mary Danko tells WCAX-TV it was a hit last year, with families picking up DVDs and getting out “from being underfoot” while there was a lot of cooking going on.
Some people just came in and read.
