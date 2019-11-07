https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/education/article/West-Fargo-school-investigating-student-s-14817544.php
West Fargo school investigating student's shooting threats
WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — School officials in West Fargo are investigating threats a middle school student allegedly made about a school shooting.
According to the West Fargo School District, a group of students at Cheney Middle School spoke to the school's administration toward the end of the school day Wednesday about threats they were hearing from a fellow student about a school shooting.
In a statement, the district says the child's parents were contacted and his locker was searched, but nothing was found.
The district says the student was not in school Thursday, pending results of a threat assessment.
