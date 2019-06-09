Wesleyan to host dancer Netta Yerushalmy

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Wesleyan University's Center for the Arts has received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support residency activities of the dancer Netta Yerushalmy.

The $15,000 Art Works grant also will support a performance by Yerushalmy on Oct. 4 in the Center for the Arts Theater.

Center for the Arts director Sarah Curran said support from the NEA is central to its ability to bring contemporary dance to audiences that might not otherwise be able to see it.

Yerushalmy grew up in Israel and has been based in New York since attending college there.