Website shows lead testing at schools, childcare centers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont has launched a website that shows the results of lead testing in water at the state's schools and child-care facilities.

The testing is being done at approximately 440 schools and more than 1,200 child care facilities.

It's required under a new law in which schools and childcare centers also must make fixes or take the outlet, such as a drinking fountain, out of service if the results show lead above 4 parts per billion.

Officials said Wednesday that the fixes, such as replacing fixtures, are relatively inexpensive. The state is covering the cost of the testing and up to a certain amount of the remediation.

Nearly 300 childcare facilities and five schools have been tested.

The website shows the test results at institutions and if action has been taken.