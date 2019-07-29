Washburn professor sues over fluorescent lighting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Washburn University professor alleges in a lawsuit that officials required her to teach in a room illuminated by fluorescent light despite knowing she had a neurological disability triggered by that type of light.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the suit filed earlier this month in federal court is Leslie Reynard's second against the school, where she teaches in the communications department. Her other lawsuit alleges that the university retaliated against her after she filed a sex discrimination complaint.

In the second suit, Reynard seeks damages in excess of $75,000. The university has declined to comment.

