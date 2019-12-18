Virginia teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — An assistant football coach and teacher at a Virginia high school is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female student.

Joshua A. Alford, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with taking inappropriate liberties with a child, news outlets report. He has been released on bail and is set to appear in court Friday.

Alford met the student during the 2016-17 school year and the relationship turned sexual during the 2018-19 school year, according to a statement by Chesterfield County police. It's unclear how police learned about the alleged abuse.

The Manchester High worker was put on leave when the school district learned about the misconduct allegations, Chesterfield schools spokesman Shawn Smith said. He will remain on leave pending an internal investigation. It's unclear when the district first learned about the allegations.

He was hired as a school security officer in 2014 and as a health and physical education teacher two years later, Smith said. He also worked as the assistant coach to the school's varsity football team.

It's unclear if Alford has a lawyer.