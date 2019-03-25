Vikings QB, Michigan governor to address Michigan St grads

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will address graduates at Michigan State University this spring.

The East Lansing school announced Monday that the Michigan State alumni would be commencement speakers. Cousins played quarterback for Michigan State before being drafted into the NFL in 2012. He'll speak at the May 3 undergraduate convocation and get an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree.

Whitmer was elected last year at Michigan's governor. She'll speak at Michigan State University's advanced degree graduation ceremony that same day and receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.

Whitmer is scheduled to deliver the spring commencement address for the University of Michigan on May 4 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.