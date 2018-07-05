Man charged in shooting outside Kansas school

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City man is now charged in a shooting earlier this week near a Kansas elementary school that killed one man and left another critically injured.

The Kansas City Star reports 32-year-old Anthony Grable was charged Thursday with premeditated first-degree murder and seven other counts. His bond was set at $1 million.

The shooting occurred Tuesday morning outside Sunrise Point Elementary School in Overland Park, Kansas. Grable and the two victims were contractors installing new turf on the school's playground.

Police on Thursday said 48-year-old Todd Davis, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, died after the shooting. And 54-year-old Efren Gomez, whose residence wasn't available, remained in critical condition Thursday.

Police continue to investigate a possible motive for the shooting.