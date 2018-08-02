Veteran Vermont educator named state's education secretary

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont school superintendent, teacher and college professor is going to become the state's next Secretary of Education.

On Thursday Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of Dan French to lead the Agency of Education.

WCAX-TV reports French previously worked as a teacher, principal and superintendent in Canaan.

French has served as president of the Vermont Superintendent's Association and as the coordinator of the School Leadership Graduate Program at St. Michaels College in Colchester.

Scott says French has "tremendous understanding of Vermont's education system and the opportunity to strengthen it from good to great."

French takes over from Rebecca Holcomb, who resigned in March.

Don Tinney, the new president of the Vermont chapter of the National Education Association, says he looks forward to working with French.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com