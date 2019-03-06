Vermont school budgets fared well in Town Meeting Day votes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont education officials say voters across the state are generally supporting local school budgets this year.

Vermont Public Radio reports that so far this year, 96 school districts have put their fiscal year 2020 budget proposals before voters, but as of Wednesday, only three were rejected. Seventeen districts have yet to vote.

Jeff Francis, executive director of the Vermont Superintendents Association, says that last year, school districts held the increase in overall education spending to less than 2 percent. He says this year's spending is set to rise by closer to 4 percent.

Francis says it could be that a series of lean years have led to a year with larger budget increases.

Francis says the trend is in keeping with historical voting patterns in which voters support public education.

