Vermont college cited for hazmat management violations

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont college has been cited for violating hazmat regulations, state environmental officials said.

Bennington College was found to be in violation of several hazardous materials regulations noted by Agency of Natural Resources staff during a May visit, the Bennington Banner reported.

The college is considered a small quantity hazardous waste generator with materials including glazing substances from a ceramics studio, waste from painting studios, chemical wastes from a laboratory, and solvent wastes, according to a discontinuance agreement signed by the school.

The 30-day public comment period on the agreement is scheduled to end Jan. 17.

Improper storage, unlabeled containers and lack of established arrangements with local emergency response teams were among the violations cited by the agency.

The college later provided documentation showing the violations had been corrected, officials stated in the agreement.

“Nearly all violations noted were minor procedural or labeling oversights," said Bennington College communications director Alex Dery Snider in a statement, and they "were not related to disposing of any hazardous waste in improper ways.” Snider added that staff have since received additional training.

The agreement calls for the school to pay a nearly $4,000 penalty and contribute about $12,000 to at least one state-approved environmental project.