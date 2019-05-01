Vermont close to becoming next state to raise smoking age

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is close to becoming the next state to raise the smoking age to 21.

The Legislature has passed the bill and the governor expects to sign it pending a review.

The bill also increases the legal age to 21 for buying and using electronic cigarettes, which have surged in popularity among high school and middle school students. The state Senate on Tuesday concurred with a House amendment that would have the change go into effect on Sept. 1.

According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, 12 states and at least 450 localities have raised the minimum legal age to buy tobacco products to 21.

State Sen. Ginny Lyons, a sponsor of the legislation, said Wednesday that it will prevent addiction going forward and "a whole generation can be protected."