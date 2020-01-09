Vermilion Parish Schools names interim superintendent

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana parish school district has named an interim superintendent, less than a month after a lawsuit by the former system leader was dropped.

Vermilion Parish School District board members approved Brad Prudhomme's nomination to the post this week, news outlets reported. Prudhomme has worked for the school district as supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance.

He takes the place of Jerome Puyau, who served as superintendent from 2013 until his resignation in December. Puyau remains employed by the district as consultant of the superintendent and will maintain his nearly $149,000 salary until September when he is eligible for retirement, according to an agreement between he and Vermilion Schools.

Puyau filed a federal lawsuit against the district and school board members in September, according to his lawyer. The suit argued his civil rights were violated when he was suspended amid allegations of public concern about his behavior and management style, The Daily Advertiser reported.

The school board also filed a lawsuit asking a state judge to force Puyau to comply with their decision to suspend him.

Both lawsuits had been dropped by last month, according to a statement by the board. It said both parties had decided to “resolve their differences in an amicable fashion.”