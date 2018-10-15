Valparaiso U. professor wins French government award

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana college professor has received a prestigious award from the French government.

Randa Duvick is a professor of foreign languages and literature at Valparaiso University. She was recently named an Officer in the Order of French Academic Palms.

A French official presented her with a metallic badge suspended from a purple ribbon during a September ceremony in Chicago.

The French government bestows the award on educators who've helped others around the world better understand France and its heritage.

Aside from her teaching work, Duvick has played a key role in helping establish at Valparaiso University's exchange relationships with three French universities.

Her current research includes French-Canadian fur trader Joseph Bailly and the history of 17th century and 18th century French traders and soldiers in present-day Indiana.