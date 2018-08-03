Utah schools to have emergency plans to unite kids, parents

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's public schools will be required to have published plans for reuniting students with their parents during emergencies under a rule approved by the state Board of Education.

The board approved the requirement Thursday while deciding against requiring schools to conduct reunification drills.

However, board spokesman Mark Peterson says reunification drills are being added to the menu of various types of emergency drills that schools can choose among for required practice each year.

Peterson says the timing of the board's action doesn't allow the requirement for a published reunification plan to be in effect during the entire 2018-2019 school year.

But Peterson says state Superintendent Sydnee Dickson is notifying districts about the board's actions and urging them to communicate with parents on reunification plans as soon as possible.