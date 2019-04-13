Utah school ditching 'Redmen' team names goes with 'Reds'

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — A southern Utah high school ditching the "Redmen" name used by its sports teams for decades because the term was considered a racial slur is adopting "Reds" as the replacement.

A statement released Thursday by Cedar High School said a transition team decided to adopt the "Reds" name after students favored that name from among nine possibilities in voting following a March 26 assembly.

The Iron County School Board voted 3-2 in February to drop use of the "Redmen" name, which had been used since the 1940s.

District Superintendent Shannon Delaney said the "Reds" name resonated with students partially because the school's girls sports teams have been known for years as "The Reds."

The school's statement said the school will retain the school colors of gold and crimson.