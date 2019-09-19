Utah school district accidentally shares ex-employee threat

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A private notice sent to the top officials of a Utah school district about an ex-employee threatening to kill people has been publicly shared and caused panic among students.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports police had recently alerted Davis School District officials to a former employee who expressed interest in murdering someone and attacking "women or gays."

Investigators decided he was not a high-level risk and did not charge him with a crime. But they wanted the school to be aware.

Davis County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elizabeth Sollis said such security alerts are common practice.

District spokesman Christopher Williams said they are still investigating how the notice became public. Some students accessed the notice earlier this week and shared it online.

Sollis said details are made public if there is immediate concern.