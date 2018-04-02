Utah commission studying school safety taking public input

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah commission studying how to make schools safer and prevent school shootings says it's holding a series of hearings to get public input.

The Utah School Safety Commission is holding a meeting in Brigham City on Tuesday night and will follow with more meetings around the state.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the commission created by state Rep. Mike Kennedy has also created an online forum on the state House of Representatives website where people can offer feedback.

There's no timeline for the commission's hearings but commission member Terryl Warner says she'd like to come up with proposals to bring to the Legislature, possibly in a special session.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com