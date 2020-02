University to close campus in Italy amid virus concerns

Syracuse University Photo: Syracuse University

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse University is going to close a study abroad program in Italy because of the spread of the new coronavirus.

The university will assist the 342 students studying at its Florence campus return to the U.S., school officials announced Tuesday. Most students will return to the university's campus in upstate New York but they will not be allowed back until after spring break in March.

School officials decided to close the campus after a confirmed case was reported in Florence this week, prompting the closure of the University of Florence and restrictions on public gatherings. Italy's death toll rose to 12 on Wednesday and the caseload reached 374.

“We believe this is absolutely necessary to reduce the risk of our students being unable to leave Italy due to Italian confinement efforts,” said Steven Bennett, the university's senior vice president for international programs and academic operations.

School officials said in a statement they intend to do everything they can to minimize disruption to students' academic and personal lives.