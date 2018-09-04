University suspends fraternity for hazing incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has suspended a fraternity for an alcohol-related hazing incident that happened in the spring semester.

The Gainesville Sun reported Monday that the university's Dean of Students sent a letter to the president of the Florida chapter of the Delta Chi Fraternity , informing the group of the suspension.

University spokesman Steve Orlando wrote that the school's Greek Conduct Committee found that some Delta Chi brothers participated in a coordinated effort to cover up their actions and put a new member's life in jeopardy, as he was hospitalized in critical condition. He wrote the chapter has been under limited activity directive since February.

Orlando wrote that the ruling from the Dean of Students is pending an appeal process.

___

