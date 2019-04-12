University student dies after being shot with pellet gun

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California say a Sacramento State student died after being shot with a pellet gun at an off-campus gathering.

The Sacramento Police Department says in a statement officers responded Friday to a medical aid call and found the wounded student. It says fire personnel took the student to a hospital where he died.

In a statement to students and faculty, university president Robert Nelsen identified the student as Will Molina.

Nelsen says Molina was a business major and was set to graduate from Sacramento State in May.

He says grief counselors will be available for those who need support and that school officials and Molina's family are working on arrangements "to honor his memory."