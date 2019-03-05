University settles for $800K in suit over rape allegations

WAYNE, N.J. (AP) — The estate of a William Paterson University student who took her own life after alleging she was raped at a fraternity has settled a lawsuit against the school for $800,000.

Cherelle Locklear's mother alleged the university failed to adequately investigate the rape claims in 2015 and didn't question or discipline her alleged attacker.

Locklear hung herself in a dormitory bathroom in November 2015 after the alleged rape at the Sigma Pi fraternity.

The lawsuit alleged negligence, infliction of emotional distress and a violation of Title IX, the federal law protecting people at institutions receiving federal funds.

Under terms of the settlement, the university admitted no wrongdoing.

An attorney representing Locklear's estate said a separate, confidential settlement was reached with the fraternity and didn't disclose details.