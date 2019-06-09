University of West Alabama freezing tuition

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (AP) — The University of West Alabama is freezing its tuition rates in an effort to maintain enrollment.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that trustees recently decided to keep the annual tuition rate for in-state students at about $8,450 for the fall and about $16,000 for out-of-state students.

President Ken Tucker says increasing tuition could hurt enrollment, which is currently listed at about 2,300 students.

He also says higher costs would put a burden on first-generation college students, who are a significant part of West Alabama's student body.

Trustees at the school approved a roughly 1% tuition hike a year ago. Tucker says positive revenue projections allowed the school to avoid another increase.

Tucker says enrollment in online programs increased by about 550 students compared to last year.

