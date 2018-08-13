University of Tennessee President DiPietro sells home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — University of Tennessee President Joe DiPietro has sold his Knoxville home for $720,000.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports he plans to retire but hasn't said exactly when. DiPietro's contract runs through next June. He is 67.

DiPietro's 4,500-square-foot, four-bedroom home sold in June.

Real estate agent Jon Brock said the home of former UT Knoxville Chancellor Beverly Davenport also is about to sell. Brock said it was on the market for 17 days before the pending offer was made. The house was listed for $1.2 million.

