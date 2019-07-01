University of South Florida welcomes new president

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — On his first day as president of the University of South Florida, Steve Currall acknowledged the school's recent accomplishments and said is mission is keep moving forward.

Steve Currall detailed his vision for the Tampa-based university on Monday morning with an email to students, faculty and alumni. He noted the presidency is a "position of stewardship and service."

Currall becomes the university's seventh president, replacing longtime president Judy Genshaft.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Currall and his wife Cheyenne recently moved into the Liofsey House, a mansion built in 1993 to house the university's president. It has been empty for nearly 20 years as Genshaft lived off campus.

He says he plans a listening tour to learn more about the school and its campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota.