University of South Carolina to sell beer, wine at games

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — University of South Carolina fans will soon join a handful of other SEC schools in allowing alcohol sales at home athletic events.

The policy was approved by the University of South Carolina board of trustees on Tuesday, news outlets reported. Sales of beer and wine will begin at Colonial Life Arena starting with the women’s basketball game against Kentucky on Jan. 2, followed by the men’s basketball game against Florida on Jan. 7, athletic director Ray Tanner said. The rollout will continue into football and baseball seasons at Williams-Brice Stadium and Founders Park.

Prices will average about $8 per beer, Tanner said. He added that he hoped the change could bring in “seven figure” earnings, but cautioned that it's hard to predict whether that will happen. Louisiana State University reported earning $2.2 million in alcohol sales this football season.

SEC chancellors and school presidents voted in May to allow league members the option of selling beer and wine during sporting events. By September, seven SEC athletics departments announced they would begin selling the beverages. University of South Carolina said it decided to wait and research the potential impacts of the change.