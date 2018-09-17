University of New Mexico president to give campus address

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The president of New Mexico's flagship university is scheduled to deliver the annual state of the university address Monday.

President Garnett Stokes, in her first 200 days in office, has wrestled with criticism from state lawmakers, city leaders and others for a decision to cut some sports teams as part of an effort to rein in spending within the troubled athletics department.

Stokes said in a statement ahead of the address that the university has much to celebrate, but it also has real challenges. She said long-term success will require thoughtful, strategic planning.

Stokes also is expected to talk about her statewide listening tour and how the university can serve other communities in New Mexico.

With its main campus in Albuquerque, UNM serves close to 25,000 students.