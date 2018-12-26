University of New Mexico launches new promotional video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has launched a new promotional video titled "State of Minds" as part of a $2 million, four-year branding initiative campaign that started in 2015.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that university officials hope the rebranding effort will attract new students as well as motivate current ones to continue their studies with the university.

Years of declining enrollment and state funding reductions have brought a sense of urgency to the university's need to boost enrollment.

University administrators reported that fall semester enrollment slid more than 7 percent, meaning student tuition and fee revenue would come in $9.7 million lower than expected.

University Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Cinnamon Blair says the new video cost about $209,000.

