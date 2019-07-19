University of New Mexico brings in experts to move bee hive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Thousands of swarming bees and several pounds of dripping honeycomb have been removed from a building on the University of New Mexico's main campus.

Officials said Thursday the bee hive was nested within the decorative trim over a window near one of the entrances of the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology.

Unlike more aggressive wasps and hornets, university officials say there's minimal risk to humans when honey bees are involved. But groundskeepers decided to move the hive to limit the possibility of passers-by being stung and to prevent damage to the building due to the weight of the honeycomb.

The university got help moving the hive from the group Albuquerque Beekeepers.

The removal process took multiple sessions over two days before the hive could be transported to a local farm.