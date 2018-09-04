University of Nebraska system enrollment dips

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say the University of Nebraska system's enrollment has dipped a percentage point this fall.

The new total across the five campuses is a little under 52,000 students.

Only the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and the two-year Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis reported increases: 1.6 percent for the medical school campus, to nearly 4,000 students, and 5.7 percent for the ag school, to 335 students.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's enrollment dropped 1 percent, to a little under 26,000. The University of Nebraska at Omaha's fell 1.9 percent, to around 15,400. And the University of Nebraska at Kearney's enrollment declined by 1.1 percent, to a little above 6,300 students.