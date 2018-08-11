University of Minnesota to pay $200K in president search

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota's Board of Regents will pay a search firm $200,000 to help land a new president.

University President Eric Kaler is retiring in about 11 months. Minnesota Public Radio reports that regents are working with Storbeck, Pimentel & Associates to find a new president. The firm says the best candidates for the job rarely apply for the position and have to be "coaxed into it."

The university has created a website as part of the search. People can submit nominations to the search committee, which will include regents, faculty, students, staff, alumni, benefactors and other community members. Committee members will be announced next month.

The search firm estimates that the process will take about three and a half months once the search committee is in place.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org