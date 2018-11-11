University of Michigan plans comprehensive concussion center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Plans call for the University of Michigan School of Kinesiology to create a comprehensive concussion center.

The Ann Arbor school says the University of Michigan Biosciences Initiative awarded $5.6 million for the Michigan Concussion Center.

The center will seek to answer fundamental questions about concussion prevention, identification, diagnosis, management and outcomes. The School of Kinesiology will have dedicated space for the center in its new building, which is scheduled to be completed in fall 2020.

Steven Broglio, a professor of athletic training, will lead the center. Broglio says in a statement he believes the center "will contribute important findings to the national and international concussion discussion."

Concussions, also called mild traumatic brain injury, are caused by a bump or jolt to the head. New children's concussion guidelines were released this year.