University of Kansas starts addictions research center

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A center that will study addictions and how to treat them is being created on the University of Kansas campus.

The university says in a news release that graduate Daniel Logan and his wife, Gladys Cofrin, donated $2 million to start the Cofrin-Logan Center for Addiction Research & Treatment.

Logan is a professor in the Addiction Medicine Division at the University of Florida's College of Medicine, and Cofrin is a retired therapist. The university says both Cofrin and Logan are in recovery from addictions themselves and know the importance of making effective treatment options more available and accessible.

Logan says in the release that the "essence of treating addiction is about giving people hope." Programs will focus on various addictions, including to alcohol, drugs, gambling and eating disorders.