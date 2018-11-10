University of Kansas forms task force for Greek system

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas has established a new task force to recommend changes to the school's Greek system in order to improve safety and efficiency.

The Kansas City Star reports that the university's chancellor Douglas Girod announced the new Sorority and Fraternity Life Task Force on Thursday. The group is comprised of 27 individuals with ties to the university's Greek system, such as student leaders, alumni and parents.

The task force is expected to make recommendations on new policies and programs by the summer.

The move comes months after the university met with a group of fraternity leaders to curb Greek social activities, which was criticized as "unconstitutional" by the broader fraternity community days later.

___

