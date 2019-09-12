University of Illinois system says enrollment at record high

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois system is reporting enrollment at its three campuses has reached a record high of 88,861 students.

Officials said Thursday that enrollment in the system's flag ship Illinois-Urbana-Champaign saw a 3.8 percent increase to 51,196 students. Enrollment at the Illinois-Chicago campus rose 5.4 percent to 33,390 students, a record for the fifth consecutive year.

Enrollment at the University of Illinois-Springfield saw a 6.6 percent drop to 4,275 students. Officials say the decline is due to fewer part-time students.

The University of Illinois system is seeking to grow enrollment by 15 percent over five years. The Urbana-Champaign campus is within about 1,000 students of reaching its target of 53,000.

Illinois President Tim Killeen says the enrollment gains reflect efforts to build on affordability, class offerings and excellence.