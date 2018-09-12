University of Illinois says total enrollment up 2.7 percent

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois says it has a system-wide record number of students enrolled for the fall semester, including an eighth straight year of record enrollment at its main campus in Champaign-Urbana.

University officials announced Wednesday that total enrollment at its three campuses grew 2.7 percent to nearly 85,600 students.

The Champaign-Urbana campus saw a 3.2 percent boost in its student body to 49,339. The Chicago campus grew by 3.7 percent to 31,683 students, while the Springfield campus enrollment dropped 7.7 percent to 4,575.

The university says the Champaign-Urbana campus has its most in-state freshman in 10 years.

University President Tim Killeen says work to improve affordability is helping enrollment growth, with steps such as keeping tuition for in-state freshmen frozen for the fourth straight year.