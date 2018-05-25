University of Idaho's president to leave next spring

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Board of Education has announced that University of Idaho President Chuck Staben's contract will not be renewed in 2019.

The board announced Friday they came to a mutual agreement with Staben that the 2018-19 school year would be his last.

The announcement comes after the university's athletic director has been on a 60-day paid administrative leave amid an investigation reviewing the athletic department's handling of sexual assault complaints.

According to a press release from the state board, the investigation is unrelated to Staben's contract not being renewed.

Staben has been the head of the University of Idaho since 2014.

Staben said in an email to faculty, staff and students that he was proud of what "we have accomplished together" and said he looks forward to the challenges and successes in the coming year.